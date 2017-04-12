Ready for a detour? Highway 99 to close two nights for high-speed rail work.

Highway 99 in Fresno will be closed going both directions overnight for two days next week as part of the realignment project for the high-speed rail program.

Detours will be in place for both northbound and southbound traffic as crews demolish the three bridge columns in the center divide of the highway that supported the Clinton Avenue overpass, which crews started to demolish this week.

The first closure is scheduled to run from 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.

The second closure is set for 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, until 5 a.m. Thursday, April 20.

Highway 99 northbound traffic will exit using the Clinton Avenue off-ramp, then cross over Clinton Avenue and access northbound State Route 99 using the Clinton Avenue on-ramp.

Southbound traffic will exit using the Shields off-ramp, before being directed south (left turn) onto Marks Avenue. Motorists will travel south on Marks Avenue and will then travel east (left turn) on Clinton Avenue to access southbound 99 using the Clinton/Vassar on-ramp.

Highway 99 overpass knocked down for high speed rail construction The Clinton overpass crossing southbound Highway 99 was knocked down Monday night as part of construction clearing the way for the High Speed Rail project. The overpass will be rebuilt as part of the realignment of the highway for the rail project.

For information about available detour routes and about the pedestrian/handicap shuttle that will be available, click on this link.

Printed copies are available for free at the Caltrans District 6 office, located at 1352 W. Olive Ave. in Fresno.