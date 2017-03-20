High-speed rail will offer construction update in Fresno

Planners and contractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority will answer questions about the ongoing high-speed rail construction taking place in Madera and Fresno counties at an April 5 open house in Fresno.
The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fresno Fire Department, 911 H St., across the street from the Chukchansi Park baseball stadium. Information will be available about construction activities, the project schedule, and traffic management in construction zones, as well as project design, property acquisition and business and employment opportunities.
Details: High-speed rail spokeswoman Toni Tinoco, 559-274-8975.
Comments