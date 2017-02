Demolition began Monday at the old Kerr Rug Co. building at the southwest corner of Ventura and G street by subcontractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The building, built in 1950, stands where workers will eventually build a new underpass to carry Ventura Street traffic under the high-speed train tracks as well as the existing Union Pacific Railroad freight tracks at the south edge of Fresno’s historic Chinatown district. Video by Tim Sheehan, tsheehan@fresnobee.com