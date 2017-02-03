High-Speed Rail

February 3, 2017 6:28 PM

Rail work will close some streets in Fresno and near Laton

The Fresno Bee

H Street and Palm Avenue at the northern edge of downtown Fresno will be subject to traffic disruptions starting Tuesday and continuing through mid-April because of construction related to California’s high-speed rail project.

A rural intersection in Kings County east of Laton will also have a daytime lane closure starting Monday.

Contractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority will begin working on utility relocation chores on H Street in Fresno. The westbound lane of H Street will be closed to through traffic between Divisadero Street and Belmont Avenue – a stretch of about six-tenths of a mile – on weekdays from Tuesday through March 24. Within that area, the left eastbound lane on H Street between Arroyo Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue will also be closed, and the intersection of H and Arroyo will be closed to through traffic.

Work will shift to Palm Avenue from March 27 through April 14. The southbound, left-hand lane of Palm will be closed weekdays between Franklin Avenue and H Street.

Detours will be set up for drivers to get around the construction zones. Traffic heading northwest on H Street will be routed east on Divisadero, and then north on Broadway to Belmont, and then west back onto H Street.

Drivers heading southeast on H Street will be detoured east onto Belmont Avenue, then south on Broadway, and then west on Divisadero back to H Street.

Traffic going east on Arroyo Avenue will be detoured north on Ferger Avenue, then west on Franklin Avenue, and south on Palm onto H Street.

In Kings County, contractors will also be working on utility relocation at Cairo and Ninth avenues. The westbound lane and shoulder of Cairo Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Monday and continuing through mid-February. A flag person will be in place to direct traffic in the area during the work.

Additional details about the closures are available online at BuildHSR.com.

