Downtown Fresno warehouse goes down for high-speed rail

Workers from Kroeker Inc. Demolition took the latest whack Tuesday at downtown Fresno buildings that are making way for California’s high-speed rail project.
Last Wednesday, a Kroeker team tore down an old warehouse – as well as a once-tire dealership and office furniture retailer – in the 700 block of G Street.
All the work in Fresno and Madera counties is part of Construction Package 1, the first construction contract awarded by the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
A contracting consortium led by Tutor Perini Inc. of Sylmar won the $1 billion contract, initially awarded for a 29-mile segment from American Avenue at the south edge of Fresno to Avenue 17 in Madera County. Earlier this year, the segment was extended northward by about three miles, to Avenue 19 near Madera’s Amtrak station, adding about $155 million to the contract.
The rail authority plans to run its first operational trains between the San Joaquin Valley and the Silicon Valley by 2025.
