Nominate an Academic All-Star

The Fresno Bee is launching the 22nd annual Academic All-Stars to honor outstanding students in the central San Joaquin Valley.
The goal is to shine a spotlight on children’s accomplishments. Students are evaluated on academic achievement, community involvement and leadership within and outside of school.
If you know a student who should be considered this year, please complete the Academic All-Stars form. The nomination form is available online only. You can see recent All-Stars and find a link to the nomination form at www.fresnobee.com/allstars.
Go to academic-allstars.fresnobeehive.com for a nomination form
Students in grades 1 through 12 are eligible for nomination. A winner and runners-up will be recognized in each grade. Again this year, grade winners will receive a family four-pack for a visit to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, courtesy of the zoo.
Each first-place winner will be profiled in a short story published in The Bee after Memorial Day, and the names of all nominees will appear on fresnobee.com.
Previous winners are not eligible for All-Star status, but their names may be published as nominees. Nominations must be received no later than April 7.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Carefully follow the nomination form instructions and fill out all of the fields as requested. In particular, be careful choosing the student’s grade level – this is the only way that students are separated for judging. Students placed by nominators in the wrong grade level may not be eligible for All-Star consideration.
