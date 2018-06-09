11th grade: Eden Maile Mika Hussey, Yosemite High

Eden is generous with her time and talents, says her 4-H leader Pat Strimling. "She is quick to help wherever she is needed and doesn't wait to be asked. She is a positive role model for the youth of our club."
Eden wants to attend UC Davis and become a large animal veterinarian, says her mom, Karl Hussey.
Eden's family moved from Hawaii to Coarsegold 12 years ago, and that's when they got involved in 4-H. Now it's a family affair. Her parents are 4-H leaders and her older brother and younger sister are also involved. They raise all their own meat, her mom says.
Although Eden is currently the treasurer of her 4-H club, she has held the president and secretary positions, as well as been a 4-H camp counselor.
She has shown poultry and sheep, and donates her sheep wool to disabled adults to have blankets made for the military. Eden will be attending the UC Davis Youth 4-H State Leadership Conference in July, her mom says.
She's a full International Baccalaureate student, and has participated in both academic decathlon and pentathlon teams, Strimling says. She also sends shoeboxes to children in need around the world for Christmas.
All her activities keep her busy, and now that Eden has learned to drive, "She's never home that much," her mom says. "She's a lot more independent now that she's driving."
Strimling says Eden is always the first to arrive at the 4-H program, and the last to leave. She teaches younger members how to work with their animals.
"Working with animals in the 4-H program has helped in her decision to become a veterinarian, where she can continue her passion for helping people and animals," Strimling says.
"She's outgoing," her mom says. "She's a natural leader."
Notable
Age: 16
School: Yosemite High School
Home: Oakhurst
Parents: Art and Karl Hussey
Achievements: 4-H Club president, treasurer and secretary, county 4-H camp counselor, donates hair to Locks of Love, donates sheep wool to worthy causes
Honorable mention
Anthony Scott Faulks, 17, Clovis
School: Buchanan High School
Parents: Jane and Scott Faulks
Achievements: Despite an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder diagnosis as a young child, Anthony is not letting anything stop him from being successful, according to Anthony Nguyen and Yen Pham, whose son learns chess from Anthony. They nominated Anthony for Academic All-Stars. Named by the U.S. Chess Federation as being in the top 100 ranking for age 16, Anthony also runs a summer chess camp for fourth- through seventh-graders. He teaches chess a few nights a week. A Boy Scout with over 60 hours of community service, Anthony has a hobby you wouldn’t expect from the typical high school junior – beekeeping. Now a beekeeper for four years, “he rents his beehives to a local almond grower,” Nguyen and Pham said. “He has to work throughout the night to deliver his bees. The grower is a return customer because he noticed a higher yield on the crop where Anthony’s bees were placed.” He gives educational seminars to children about beekeeping through the Central Valley Beekeepers Association .Anthony has also been vice president for the Dry Creek 4-H Club, and does pole vaulting for his school’s track and field team.
Daniela Amador, 17, Fresno
School: Fresno High School
Parents: Daniel and Susan Amador
Achievements: Daniela is a co-founder and board member of Be Their Hope, a non-profit that builds houses and helps send children to school in her hometown of Trojes, Honduras. After arriving in the U.S. without her mother at nine years old, Daniela took part in a dual immersion program, and became fluent in English in just a few years. She is now a 4.0 student and participates in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which teaches students to think critically and independently. She was also chosen to be a representative and guest at the 2017-18 FUSD Teacher of the Year award ceremony, Barabe said. Daniela plays water polo and is on the community outreach team at her church, and is on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team. “She is not only an excelling college-bound student,” Barabe said, “but also participates in her local community through church volunteerism and strives to make an international impact by helping to create opportunities for those who live in the poor community where she was born.”
