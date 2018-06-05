First grade: Mari Gabriel, Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School

Seven-year-old Mari Gabriel has a “go-getter” attitude that’s proven both in academics at Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School in Clovis and in extracurricular activities.
Anahit Salmanyan, acting vice principal at the school and Mari’s kindergarten teacher, said Mari is a motivated student and is always friendly with everyone.
“Shes loves to play, she loves all her classmates and is very enthusiastic to go to school every morning.” Salmanyan said. “She’s just very happy and enthusiastic and a real go-getter.”
Mari was awarded the Principal’s High Honor award for all four quarters.
Arevig Gabriel, Mari’s mother, said the school started an after-school program that allowed Mari to learn Armenian cooking, Armenian dancing and to play basketball. Outside of school, Mari takes part in ballet, jazz dancing and swimming.
Averig said that Mari’s favorite subject is art and that her and her father can often be seen painting together. “ It always seems like every week she’s pursuing something new.”
Averig said that Mari is fluent in Armenian and English. She said that Mari’s school has classes to learn to speak and write in Armenian and that the family speaks Armenian at home. She also received the Armenian Ambassador award for her class.
Notable
Age: 7
School: Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School
Home: Fresno
Parents: Rami and Arevig Gabriel
Achievements 4.0 GPA, Principal’s Honor Roll, speaks both English and Armenian, was part of the Peach Blossom class project that won a Superior Award.
Honorable Mention
Maveryck Robesky, 7, Fresno
School: Dailey Charter Elementary, Fresno
Parents: Graham and Valarie Robesky
Achievements: A 4.0 GPA student, Maveryck is considered a leader in both the classroom and outside. He participates in various sports including baseball and swimming. He was chosen as a representative for his grade level to present to the school board.
Aaron Shahbazian, 6, Fresno
School: Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, Clovis
Parents: Randy and Kathy Shahbazian
Achievements: Aaron is on-track to receive the Principal’s High Honor award for maintaining a 4.0. His teacher Andrea Wheeless says he strives to do his best in all subject areas and is not afraid to make mistakes. Aaron participates in many extracurricular activities including band, chess, martial arts, soccer, Peach Blossom and Spelling Bee.
