Sixth grade: Madison Samuelian, Cedarwood Elementary

Madison Samuelian has shown true determination in everything she does in both school and numerous activities, such as karate. “She’s truly a hard worker and things happen for her because she works hard for it,” says her mom, Sarah Samuelian. “She’s just truly a determined person.”
Madison was born with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss that went undiagnosed until she was 3 years old. She has to wear hearing aids due to her condition. Madison’s mother says that it made her a harder worker because she had to relearn speech and hearing.
Madison has shown discipline by becoming a junior black belt in Kenpo karate. Her mother says that Madison started taking lessons when she was 6, but she was not liking taking classes. Her parents decided to put her in karate classes and she fell in love with it. Madison goes to karate classes four to five times a week depending on her schedule. She acts as an assistant mentor to lower-belt karate students. Madison’s mom says that her instructors in karate also have her do community service.
She has received the Cedarwood Sparthenian Award every year since first grade for her participation and leadership in academics. Sixth-grade teacher Robert Althoff says Madison is a very good student and a real go-getter. “There is not much on campus that she is not involved in in some kind of way.”
Madison was a co-champion in 2018 Fresno County History Day competition and went on to the state competition.
Her parents see Madison’s hard work and determination taking her far in life. “We are so proud of her,” Her mom says. “She works so hard and it is amazing to see her get recognized for it.”
Notable
Age: 12
School: Cedarwood Elementary, Clovis
Home: Clovis
Parents: Bryce and Sarah Samuelian
Achievements: Maintains a 3.7 GPA, High Honor Roll, Block C Honor recipient. Received Cedarwood Sparthenian Award each year for her grade level, was the co-champion at the Fresno County History Day Competition, was the School Spirit for fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Junior black belt in Chinese Kenpo karate.
Honorable mention
Toni Pombo, 12, Kerman
School: Sun Empire Elementary
Parents: Angela and David Pombo
Achievements: Toni Pombo receives the Principal’s Award at Sun Empire each quarter for straight A’s. Pombo is a valued member of the Sun Empire Elementary Peer Mediators group, whose members are tasked with giving up their own recess to patrol the yard, befriend lonely students, serve as examples for younger students and mediate problems between students. Pombo’s teacher Christine Kubeck said this role shows a special level of maturity and responsibility that Toni has.
Victoria Lupian, 12, Kerman
School: Sun Empire Elementary
Parents: Yadira and Victor Lupian
Achievements: Victoria is a Principal’s Award recipient for a 4.0 GPA. She is an active and responsible member of student council and performs selfless acts in the Community Service Club. She is a active in sports including cross country, basketball and soccer.
