10th grade: Mary Topoozian, Bullard High School

Fifteen-year-old Mary Topoozian “has done it all,” according to Bullard High Principal Carlos Castillo.
Mary juggles academics (4.0 GPA), sports, community service, being on student council and starting clubs on campus.
She started and was president of The Bullard Beautification Club. In the club Topoozian worked with other students to plant trees and flowers to give the campus a more lively look. Topoozian worked with City Councilman Steve Brandau in donating the trees to be planted at Bullard.
“It was really impressive seeing her work with a city councilmember to put this together and how professional she was,” says her dad, Mark Topoozian.
Mary is working with the Fresno Unified School District Food Services to remodel Bullard’s cafeteria by making it more modern and make the process of getting lunch more efficient.
She also helped start and organize the Bullard Farmers Market, which raises money to purchase athletic equipment for people less fortunate – around $5,000 so far.
With so many projects, she still finds time to earn her black belt in karate and to be a member of the varsity tennis team.
Castillo describes Mary as an extraordinary student who is very selfless. “She always thinks about everyone around her.”
Notable
Age: 15
School: Bullard High School
Parents: Mark and Marylyn Topoozian
Achievements: Maintain a 4.0 every semester of high school, take all AP and Honors courses available in the 10th grade. Black belt in karate. Two-year varsity tennis team member. Church Youth Group Leadership secretary and treasurer, Freshman class senator, sophomore class social commissioner, Jr. Chamber of Commerce representative 16-17, leader in Kids Day at Bullard. Volunteered at Valley Children’s Hospital, Community Foodbank and California Armenian Home. Bronze award for Girl Scouts for collecting donations for the Dunlap Creek animal shelter. Silver award for Girl Scouts for replacing all kitchenware with donations for the California Armenian Home as well as hosting a tea party for the residents.
Honorable Mention
Jose Aguirre Jr., 15, Merced
School: Merced Scholars Charter School
Parents: Tina May Kline and Jose Aguirre Sr.
Achievements: Maintained a 4.0 GPA in all of his high school classes along with college classes he attends. Honor roll for every semester since the sixth grade and has received the academic award for math along with the President’s Academic Award for Excellence. Redesigned high school website and is leading the charge to reinstate the school newspaper. Involved in senior outreach, showcases Polynesian dance voluntarily at various community events and has had his poetry published in the Merced County Times.
Canaan Campbell, 16, Fresno
School: Washington Union High School
Parents: Anna and Chris Campbell
Achievements: 4.17 GPA and is ranked first in his sophomore class of 268 students. Plays football, soccer, baseball and track, and trumpet in the school band. Honors classes include chemistry and English and AP classes for world history, environmental science and computer science. Every summer joins a church mission trip to a third-world country.
Comments