Third grade: Jonas Maxey, Dailey Elementary Charter School

Jonas Maxey has a curious mind and is always willing to help out a fellow classmate. The 9-year-old is described as someone who is excited to accept challenges and approach life with a growth mindset.
“He volunteers to take action and truly wants to make this world a better place,” says his third-grade teacher, Ryan Von Hoyningen Huene.
“At Dailey we thrive with inquiry style teaching and Jonas thrives at wanting to learn more through it,” the teacher says. “He is not afraid to make mistakes and often looks forward to challenges that are in front of him. He sees it as exciting and growth rather than a problem or failure. His willingness to approach life like this will help him succeed in life.”
This year Jonas wrote a 60-page informational book on Alexander Hamilton called “From Bankruptcy to Prosperity.”
Jonas plays soccer and baseball and helps take care of babies and toddlers at his church.
The best way to describe Jonas, his father Rob says, is someone who is always eager to learn. This third-grader has always had a love of books. “His eyes light up when he learns something new.”
His father says Jonas enjoys waking up early to work with him to help with crunching numbers, during holidays and over summer. “As a parent, it’s really a good thing to see.”
Notable
Age: 9
School: Dailey Elementary Charter School
Home: Fresno
Parents: Rob and Laura Maxey
Achievements: 4.0 GPA, volunteers at church, volunteers at various local events, Dailey Charter Academic Scholar, wrote a 60 page informational book on Alexander Hamilton, plays soccer and baseball.
Honorable mentions
Ava Garcia, 8, Fresno
School: Fremont Elementary School
Parents: Sam and Erica Garcia
Achievements: Ava’s teacher, Nicole Baca, says the third grader has a huge heart and always makes sure everyone feels included. She describes Ava as a “go-getter.” She has made honor roll for the first, second and third grade. Since kindergarten, she has earned the presidential award for the number of service learning hours completed. “Ava really understands the importance of education, community and compassion, Baca said, adding, “This young girl knows how to keep it all balanced and transitions into any challenge with ease.”
Kiera Delgado, 9, Fresno
School: Fremont Elementary School
Parents: Nicole and Jose Delgado
Achievements: Kiera is a 4.0 GPA student and has been the top of her class since preschool. She’s even earned recognition from Fresno Mayor Lee Brand for the hours she’s committed to volunteering. “One of Kiera's most notable qualities is perseverance, she perseveres through any challenge that she may be faced with,” said her teacher, Renee Ruch.
Comments