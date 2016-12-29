The most-read education stories of 2016

This excerpt from the documentary "Class of '27" was an inspiration to staff at Valley PBS, who have chosen to focus their Early Learning program on migrant workers this summer. The full documentary premieres as part of America ReFramed at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 on the WORLD channel.
The restorative justice program at General Grant Middle School in Reedley provides a "victim panel" of student peers to show how offensive behavior hurts the school community and then provides a path for permanent change.
Student Resource Officer Roland Diaz talks about the new change in his title and how his office decor influences student connections at Sunnyside High School in Fresno, California. A look at the role of student resource officers on local campuses. Eye on Education special report on discipline
Twins Katanni and Karisma Senegal, 16, of Fresno say they are back on track after getting into trouble with another teenager. Through the Community Justice Conference program they were able to get their charges cleared and are making positive steps in their lives. Related story | Eye on Education special report on discipline
Eye on Education: Understanding the adolescent mind, learning strategies for youth and working with the victim/offender reconciliation program for restorative justice are part of the job for a student resource officer, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer says. Eye on Education special report on discipline
Birney Elementary School students join an exercise in respect and managing conversation. The children pass around a stone they call "the talking piece." When a child holds it, it's his or her turn to speak. With the students is Jill Blanks, a Fresno Unified restorative practices counselor. Related story | Eye on Education report on discipline
in 2012 California became the first state to pass a law that defined so-called long-term English learners and set criteria to identify those at risk of becoming such students. At Fresno Unified, students must pass state and local tests, plus receive teacher recommendation and parent consultation, before being considered proficient in English.
The San Joaquin Valley’s many cultures and different languages enrich us with diversity, but that same diversity can create barriers for some young students for whom English is not their native language. Districts have adopted a wide array of teaching methods, from English-only to bilingual instruction. Special courses at some schools keep English learners out of college prep classes.