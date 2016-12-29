The most-read education stories of 2016

Education reporter Mackenzie Mays counts down the most clicked-on education stories of the year.
Aleks Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee

Excerpt from 'Class of '27' documentary

This excerpt from the documentary "Class of '27" was an inspiration to staff at Valley PBS, who have chosen to focus their Early Learning program on migrant workers this summer. The full documentary premieres as part of America ReFramed at 8 p.m. Sept. 13 on the WORLD channel.

Student resource officer values positive student connections

Student Resource Officer Roland Diaz talks about the new change in his title and how his office decor influences student connections at Sunnyside High School in Fresno, California. A look at the role of student resource officers on local campuses. Eye on Education special report on discipline

Eye on Education: Hector Vidrio

in 2012 California became the first state to pass a law that defined so-called long-term English learners and set criteria to identify those at risk of becoming such students. At Fresno Unified, students must pass state and local tests, plus receive teacher recommendation and parent consultation, before being considered proficient in English.

Eye on Education: Preventing the summer slide for English learners

The San Joaquin Valley’s many cultures and different languages enrich us with diversity, but that same diversity can create barriers for some young students for whom English is not their native language. Districts have adopted a wide array of teaching methods, from English-only to bilingual instruction. Special courses at some schools keep English learners out of college prep classes.

