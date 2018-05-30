Valley spellers both get their third-round words correct at national bee

Both central San Joaquin Valley entrants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee got their third-round words correct Wednesday morning as the competition heats up at a resort near Washington, D.C.

Shiv Mehrotra-Varma, sponsored by The Bee, correctly spelled "Arthurian" (of or related to King Arthur and his court).

Shiv is an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Fugman Elementary in Clovis Unified and he's got a leg up on the competition: His coach is last year's champion, Ananya Vinay, who by national spelling bee rules is not eligible to compete again.

Shiv qualified by winning the Fresno County bee.

Jaskarn Singh of Visalia, sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register, correctly spelled "caldera" (a volcanic crater).

Jaskarn, 13, is an eighth-grader at Alpine Vista School in Tulare who qualified by winning the Tulare County bee.

The two Valley boys were among 452 spellers who advanced from Tuesday's second round, when 64 youngsters were eliminated.

Everyone took a test Tuesday morning that will go toward determining Thursday's field of no more than 50 spellers.