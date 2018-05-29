Valley spellers get 'turgor,' 'aguinaldo' correct at national spelling bee

Both central San Joaquin Valley entrants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee got their second-round words correct Tuesday morning as the competition began in earnest at a resort near Washington, D.C.

Shiv Mehrotra-Varma, sponsored by The Bee, correctly spelled "turgor," a term most often associated with describing the elasticity of skin. Shiv is an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Fugman Elementary in Clovis Unified and he's got a leg up on the competition: His coach is last year's champion, Ananya Vinay, who by national spelling bee rules is not eligible to compete again.

Shiv qualified by winning the Fresno County bee.

Jaskarn Singh of Visalia, sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register, correctly spelled "aguinaldo," a tropical plant. Jaskarn, 13, is an eighth-grader at Alpine Vista School in Tulare who qualified by winning the Tulare County bee.

SIGN UP