Confederate flag on building, dye in fountain – vandalism investigated at Bullard

Fresno police and Fresno Unified School officials are investigating a possible vandalism incident at Bullard High School after a Confederate battle flag was flown over the school gym and red dye was poured in a fountain.
The incidents were discovered before school started and the offending items, which also included about 150 plastic forks stuck in the campus lawn, were removed before students arrived, according to Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson and Amy Idsvoog, a spokeswoman for the school district.
Idsvoog said officials were taken the incident seriously, but did not believe there was credible threat. She added if the people involved were indeed seniors, not walking at graduation would be a possible consequence.
Hudson said that if the red dye caused permanent damage to the fountain, it would probably be considered an act of vandalism.
