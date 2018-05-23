'Innovation Zones' may be coming to Fresno schools. Here's what that means for students

Fresno Unified schools may soon be working closely with nonprofit GO Public Schools after the district board accepted the group’s proposals, despite criticism from teachers.
The recommendations put forth by GO Public Schools Fresno, the local branch of the Oakland-based nonprofit, include creating “Innovation Zones” at school sites, as well as collecting student data for annual progress reports. The full proposal is available on the GO website.
The crux of the proposal involves allowing school sites to choose how to spend money on programs and resources, rather than the district dictating how the money is spent, a purposefully broad idea according to Executive Director Diego Arambula.
"It would be presumptuous of us to say we’ve figured it out,” he said.
The board voted 6-1 to have Nelson create a proposed budget for the initiative, which the board will review before any programs are implemented.
The agenda listed no fiscal impact to the district, because the district was only accepting the recommendations. But part of creating Innovation Zones would include hiring a cabinet-level staff member. Comparable salaries for that position would be about $220,000.
Trustee Carol Mills criticized the proposal for its ambiguous dollar amount, and said GO Public Schools has been detrimental to the Oakland Public School District.
“I don’t give anybody a blank check,” she said.
GO also has faced criticism on social media from teachers who say the group’s recommendations are too vague.
Manuel Bonilla, the incoming president of the Fresno Teachers Association, expressed concern about the data collection part of the proposal.
"I’ve never met a teacher who wants more data,” Bonilla said. “We’re overrun by data. Paralyzed by data. What we need is to use the data that’s already available.”
He said GO's link to the Chan-Zuckerburg Initiative, the philanthropy organization started by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg, raises a question of whether student privacy would be protected in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Bonilla also said the proposal creates a district within a district, potentially bypassing the authority of the superintendent by adding a cabinet-level staffer who reports to an outside organization.
“Everything proposed here we can just do now,” he said. “There is no need for an outside organization.”
Arambula said GO has not received funding from Chan-Zuckerburg since the nonprofit’s inception over a decade ago. The group’s 2015 tax information lists several large donations, including $800,000 from the Walton Family Foundation and $900,000 from an entity whose name has been redacted.
Nelson, who recommended the board approve the group’s proposal, said the district has an interest in working with anyone with ideas for improvement.
“Diego Arambula would be an ideal partner,” Nelson said, citing Arambula’s degrees from Harvard and Stanford. Arambula is the brother of Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula and the son of former Assemblyman and former Fresno Unified board member Juan Arambula.
Nelson also said in a prior interview he would want GO to begin on a small scale first.
Carmen Zamora, an Edison High parent who participated in community meetings sponsored by GO, said she joined the group after realizing her daughter’s challenges within the district were not unique.
She said her daughter had a 4.3 GPA in high school and received numerous honors, but began to struggle as soon as she started classes at UC Berkeley. Zamora said she realized her daughter’s test scores may have been comparatively high, but that she wasn’t truly prepared for the next step.
“The school district was telling me she was ready,” Zamora said. “If I had known then, I would have been better able to help her.”
Arambula said GO can help students like Zamora’s daughter, as well as students who are struggling to keep up, by giving teachers greater flexibility in their classrooms to address both groups.
The proposal would allow for small interventions during personalized learning time, as well as data-driven profiles of where students can improve, Arambula said.
“Teachers are doing the best they can,” he said. “Teaching to the middle rarely actually works.”
