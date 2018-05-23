Police arrest person suspected of threatening Clovis Unified school on social media

Fresno police have arrested the person suspected of making social media threats against Valley Oak Elementary School students.
The threats were made overnight on Instagram, and were spotted by parents who reported them to the school.
Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants said she believed the suspect was a minor, and the threats targeted specific students and the school in general. She deferred to police to release further details about the case.
Valley Oak Principal Julie Duwe said police have confirmed there is no safety threat to the school.
“The person involved is now facing life-changing criminal charges for making these posts, as both our school and police will pursue discipline to the fullest extent available,” a statement from Duwe read.
This story will be updated.
