One of California's top high schools is in Fresno, latest ranking shows

University High has again been named one of the best high schools in California, placing fifth in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report rankings for the state.
The charter school on Fresno State’s campus is also ranked as one of the best schools nationwide, placing 74th in the country.
The report looked at over 20,000 schools, taking into account Common Core data and graduation rates, as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exam scores.
University High has moved up in the state rankings from last year, when it came in seventh. But it has dropped in the national rankings from 65th in 2017.
For comparison, Clovis North High School is the next best-ranked central San Joaquin Valley school at 188th in the state.
California came in second to Massachusetts for the number of top-performing schools in the nation.
Comments