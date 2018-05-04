Reading tutors help kids fight the summer slide

After calling Fresno State President Joseph Castro a "pompous ass," this speaker who identified himself as a 62-year-old farmer eventually had his mic turned off during a forum on the Randa Jarrar controversy Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Excitement was in the air, and on the ground, for students at Jefferson Elementary School, for the long anticipated “Shoe Day,” when Shoes That Fit, visited school and provided 500 pairs of new athletic shoes.
Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.
Students at Fowler High School formed an enormous heart on campus Wednesday, March 14, 2018, honoring the 17 students shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February.
Organizers of the festival say that the number one fear of people in the U.S. is public speaking. The Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation helps young students get up and perform poems and written pieces in front of a crowd.
Stoneman Douglas High School band director Alex Kaminsky thanks wind ensemble students from Fresno's Central High School for their support after the mass shootings in Florida. Central High students were visiting to Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2018.
Jeff Copeland is one of only two black teachers at Sequoia Middle School in Fresno Unified.“You want to get people that are really passionate about kids, no matter what they look like. But it’d be great if they were people of color,” says Copeland