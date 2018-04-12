Donation provides 250 Jefferson Elementary students with free shoes

Students at Jefferson Elementary School in downtown Fresno stood in line to get a pair of free athletic shoes on “Shoe Day” when Shoes That Fit, a national non-profit organization, visited the school to hand out 500 pairs of shoes.
“We help people help kids in their own community,” said Shoes That Fit executive director Amy Fass. “Shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to provide for their kids.”
“We find that there are a lot of kids who are missing school, not participating in P.E., or being bullied because of the shoes they’re wearing, she said. “So, we’re here to do something really concrete for these kids – giving them new shoes.”
A donation from Fresno natives Lou and Dena McMurray made Shoe Day at Jefferson Elementary possible.
