Phillip J. Patiño School of Entrepreneurship to add a freshman class

SHARE COPY LINK Students at Patiño School for Entrepreneurship in Fresno pitch their web design ideas to local small business owners as part of the students' entrepreneurship education on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com

Students at Patiño School for Entrepreneurship in Fresno pitch their web design ideas to local small business owners as part of the students' entrepreneurship education on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com