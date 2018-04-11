Phillip J. Patiño School of Entrepreneurship to add a freshman class

The Fresno Unified School District board of trustees on Wednesday approved expanding the Phillip J. Patiño School of Entrepreneurship by adding a freshman class to the high school, which now contains grades 10 through 12.
The vote came after school representatives said students find the transition from middle school to high school for ninth grade, then moving on to Phillip J. Patiño School of Entrepreneurship to start their sophomore year, to be challenging.
With the change, the school will also add two full-time equivalent teaching positions. It already has enough teachers for 400 students, so with the addition of a freshman class only two more full-time equivalent positions will be needed, Principal Blair Sagardia said.
The school expects to start a freshman class in the 2018-19 school year.
The central Fresno high school, which opened in August 2015 and has an enrollment of about 250 students, is the first public high school in the country that aims to graduate all students with a well-developed plan to start their own business.
