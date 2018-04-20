Does State Center college district have a trust problem? This land donor thinks so

Fresno developer Terance Frazier thought he was helping a west Fresno neighborhood by donating land to State Center Community College District for its proposed west Fresno campus.
But then Frazier found out State Center later gave another developer the right of first refusal to buy his land when that developer also sold land to the district for the campus. Frazier said when he learned another developer could wind up owning the land he donated if the campus is not developed, he lost trust in the district.
As long as Paul Parnell is State Center's chancellor, "I will never give them another penny," Frazier said in an interview with The Bee.
Frazier sold 13.51 acres at Walnut and Church avenues in February to State Center for half price, or $675,500. The rest of the land for the proposed campus came from 2500 MLK, LLC, a partnership between the Shehadey family and Sylvester Hall. State Center purchased 26 acres on East Church Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Walnut Avenue earlier this month from the partnership for $1.7 million, also at half price.
Frazier said he was hurt that State Center gave the Shehadey family and Hall the right of first refusal to purchase a portion of land that included his donation if the campus is not developed. He also was upset the contract with 2500 MLK LLC included a covenant limiting development by others, which he said was essentially a non-compete agreement.
"As a philanthropist, you want to give money where your heart is pulling at you," Frazier said. "The last thing you want to hear is that someone is taking your gift and doing what they want to do with it."
Parnell said in a statement to The Bee that neither the board nor State Center administration has any intention to sell the property.
"The district is moving forward with building a state-of-the-art west Fresno campus. We continue to be appreciative of our partnership with Mr. Frazier and are extremely grateful for his donation," Parnell said in the statement.
After escrow closed on the 13.5 acres, Frazier issued a statement saying he always had a soft spot in his heart for west Fresno and hoped State Center's project would elevate the community.
"Higher education and business entrepreneurship continues to be the best path out of the grinding poverty that is intimately personal to me," he said in the statement. "My family’s nearly $1 million gift will ensure a college campus is no longer just a dream, but rather it gives our kids and families the future they deserve."
Frazier said he made a verbal agreement with the chancellor that his portion of the land would be used for the proposed west Fresno campus and commercial and retail projects that would benefit the community. Frazier also hoped to break what he says is a stereotype that African Americans don't have money to donate.
But after State Center signed a contract with 2500 MLK LLC to buy the property adjacent to Frazier's land, opportunities for community members to be involved in commercial projects were diminished, he said.
"They should’ve either returned the donation or come and ask me how I felt about what they’re going to do with the land I donated," he said.
State Center plans to use the nearly 40-acre piece of land for a career technical and academic satellite campus funded by Measure C, the $485 million facilities bond. The property is near Fresno Unified's Gaston Middle School. Through a deal with the city, a neighborhood park will be built nearby and city buses will be routed to the campus.
The Shehadey family, which owns Producers Dairy, also plans to build low-cost apartments, retail and commercial development on up to 120 acres in the area.
Although State Center's board of trustees voted unanimously in favor of the deal with 2500 MLK LLC, Trustee Miguel Arias said he expressed concerns about how the negotiations were handled.
Arias called the language in the contract with 2500 MLK LLC "unprecedented."
"I felt that the chancellor gave us no other option (but to approve)," Arias said. "He made it clear that if we did not move forward with this proposal, as drafted by him and negotiated by him, that the campus would be at risk of not being built."
Arias said he will hold the chancellor accountable and hopes the right of first refusal never has to be executed.
"It is disheartening to know that something as positive as building a college campus has been managed in the way that allows for any mistrust," he said. "It’s always been our intention to build a campus where trust was at the core."
Bobby Kahn, the board president, said the differences between Frazier's sale and the 2500 MLK LLC sale were how they were negotiated. State Center made the same offer to both developers. Frazier accepted the offer and asked for a speedy escrow. The attorney for the Shehadeys and Hall, however, negotiated for additional provisions, he said.
"We weren’t trying to favor one side or the other," Kahn said.
"Our focus is building an educational facility," he said. "We have no intention of selling that property. We’re a college district. We're not in the real estate business."
John Shehadey said the right of first refusal and non-compete covenant were negotiated by his attorney. "It wasn't a big deal," he said. "It was the most minor part of the entire transaction."
Shehadey said he and his partners have been working for years on a plan to develop the entire area, and those plans were detailed in community meetings.
"If he’s upset, he should be upset with himself," Shehadey said about Frazier. "It's a very good thing that he did (selling land at a discount), and I have nothing but admiration for him. It's just a different part of the plan. He didn’t think of it (right of first refusal) because he’s not thinking of developing 120 acres. His deal worked for him, and that was a good deal for him. Ours is going to take years and a lot of work."
It's not the first time Frazier came up short due to right-of-first-refusal language. In 2016, he and his partner were the highest bidders on a piece of downtown property, but the Fresno City Council exercised its right of first refusal to sell the land to the High-Speed Rail Authority.
Frazier said he can't count on State Center to build the west Fresno campus since its planned facility in southeast Fresno never materialized.
About a decade ago, State Center paid about $9 million for 120 acres on Clovis and North avenues, where the district hoped to use bond money to build a vocational training campus that would include fire and police academies. At the time, Fresno's growth was pointed in that direction.
But the Southeast Growth Area, as it was known, fell victim to the housing slump, and the city's growth priorities shifted to focus on the inner city. Plus, the city never invested in infrastructure in the area and state funding fell through. Kahn said the previous board left a lot of loose ends on the plan, and the district no longer is in the position financially to develop the piece of land.
"If this is the same case and somebody has first rights of refusal, they’re going to get the land," Frazier said about the west Fresno campus. "Based on history, I can’t trust that won't happen."
Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez agrees that State Center is untrustworthy.
"State Center has broken its promises to southeast Fresno," he said. "We feel like we're getting left behind again."
Chavez said he set up a meeting with Trustee John Leal and the chancellor to discuss other possible sites for the southeast campus.
Lucy Ruiz, State Center's executive director for public and legislative relations, said the college district is actively seeking land with infrastructure for the southeast campus. And, comparing the west Fresno plan to the stalled southeast project is "like comparing apples to oranges. "
The current State Center trustees, who weren't in office when the southeast campus was proposed, said they are committed to building the west Fresno campus.
"In our bond measure, we promised the residents of west Fresno a state-of-the-art campus," Trustee Eric Payne said. "That’s what we’re going to deliver to them."
