Visalia Unified School District Board Member Patricia Griswold died Thursday, March 29. She was 58.
Visalia Unified Board Member Patricia Griswold dies

Fresno Bee Staff

March 29, 2018 03:27 PM

Patricia Griswold, a Visalia Unified School District board member and the wife of Fresno Bee reporter Lewis Griswold, died Thursday after a bout with cancer. She was 58.

Mrs. Griswold, a special education teacher, was elected to represent Area 5 in November 2016 and most recently served as board clerk. In a statement Thursday, Visalia Unified said, “She had a passion for education and brought great value and dedication to the district and the Visalia community, and she will be greatly missed.”

