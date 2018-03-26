These Bullard High students are on campus for spring break, and making it look better

While their peers surfed and skied through the first day of spring break, members of the Bullard High Beautification Club were up before 8 a.m. Monday to shovel dirt and haul trees.
Approximately a dozen students planted 40 trees on the campus along Browning Avenue, from Palm Avenue down to the Knights' baseball field. The project is a joint effort between Fresno Unified and the city.
Club president Mary Topoozian said the trees will complement new construction already on campus.
Her sister, Macyn, hopes that the drive along Browning Avenue will wow passersby.
"When people drive by, I would want to tell them that I helped plant the trees," Macyn said.
The sisters started the club to pull up weeds and plant flowers on the dirt lots around the school. They hope to see the new saplings fully grown before they graduate.
Over the last two years, Bullard High has undergone a $36 million renovation that includes new classroom buildings and an upgrade to the library.
But Principal Carlos Castillo said that most of those projects are hidden from the public's view. The trees along Browning Avenue — the primary pick-up and drop-off spot for the school — will be something that's immediately visible.
City Councilman Steve Brandau joined the students in the morning and said he hopes other schools propose similar projects as well.
