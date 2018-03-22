Zelezny leaving Fresno State to become president at Cal State Bakersfield

Lynnette Zelezny, a Fresno State alumna and the university’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since June 2014, is leaving to become president of Cal State Bakersfield.
California State University trustees chose Zelezny to succeed retiring CSUB President Horace Mitchell.
Zelezny will be the first woman to lead CSUB and the fifth president in the school’s history.
Zelezny joined the Fresno State faculty in 1988. During her tenure at Fresno State she has served as professor of psychology, chair of the Department of Psychology, associate dean for the Craig School of Business, dean and associate vice president for Continuing and Global Education, and vice provost. Zelezny also served as a visiting professor at the University of Stockholm in Sweden and as a Fulbright scholar in Germany. She was named to the Marjaree Mason Center’s annual Top Ten Professional Women list in 2011.
Comments