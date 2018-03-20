Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.
Students at Fowler High School formed an enormous heart on campus Wednesday, March 14, 2018, honoring the 17 students shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in February.
Organizers of the festival say that the number one fear of people in the U.S. is public speaking. The Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation helps young students get up and perform poems and written pieces in front of a crowd.
Stoneman Douglas High School band director Alex Kaminsky thanks wind ensemble students from Fresno's Central High School for their support after the mass shootings in Florida. Central High students were visiting to Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2018.
Jeff Copeland is one of only two black teachers at Sequoia Middle School in Fresno Unified.“You want to get people that are really passionate about kids, no matter what they look like. But it’d be great if they were people of color,” says Copeland
The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide