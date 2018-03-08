These kids are fearless. 60th annual Peach Blossom Festival draws 5,000.

Organizers of the festival say that the number one fear of people in the U.S. is public speaking. The Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation helps young students get up and perform poems and written pieces in front of a crowd.
John Walker
Teachers of color help connect with students

Education

Jeff Copeland is one of only two black teachers at Sequoia Middle School in Fresno Unified.“You want to get people that are really passionate about kids, no matter what they look like. But it’d be great if they were people of color,” says Copeland

What happens during a school lockdown?

Education

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.