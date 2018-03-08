Organizers of the festival say that the number one fear of people in the U.S. is public speaking. The Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation helps young students get up and perform poems and written pieces in front of a crowd. John Walker
Education

Youngsters overwhelm Fresno State campus – it’s Peach Blossom time

Fresno Bee Staff

March 08, 2018 05:23 PM

​​About 5,000 children representing nearly 145 elementary schools from the San Joaquin Valley are at Fresno State on Thursday and Friday for the 60th annual Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation.

Fresno State says the festival was created to help young people gain knowledge and appreciation of literature through oral interpretation and performance. The event also gives children an opportunity to visit a university campus.

Students from Livingston to Delano are taking part.

The event is hosted by the Department of Communication in the College of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State.

