Youngsters overwhelm Fresno State campus – it’s Peach Blossom time

SHARE COPY LINK Organizers of the festival say that the number one fear of people in the U.S. is public speaking. The Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation helps young students get up and perform poems and written pieces in front of a crowd. John Walker

Organizers of the festival say that the number one fear of people in the U.S. is public speaking. The Peach Blossom Festival of Oral Interpretation helps young students get up and perform poems and written pieces in front of a crowd. John Walker