Central Unified names interim superintendent

By Jessica Johnson

March 06, 2018 10:59 PM

The Central Unified Board of Trustees voted in a closed session to appoint Kelly Porterfield as the district's interim superintendent Tuesday night.

The board was all in favor of the appointment with a 7-0 vote.

Porterfield has more than 27 years of experience in public education and served as the assistant superintendent and chief business officer for the district since 2012, a district news release says.

The appointment follows shortly after district's unexpected termination of former superintendent Mark Sutton in a 4-3 vote Feb. 27.

