SCCCD approves $10.6 million Guarantee Building purchase

State Center Community College District trustees on Tuesday approved purchasing the 12-story Guarantee Building in downtown Fresno for $10.6 million, to function as the new District Office.
At its Tuesday meeting, the board approved the move to the 82,000-square-foot 1177 Fulton St. building. The purchase also includes a 642-stall parking garage.
The district is currently housed in two locations: across from Fresno City College and at the Clovis Community College campus. Officials said they will address the timeline for the move during a press conference scheduled for Thursday.
A district news release said the move to one location will allow Fresno City College to expand parking and its new science facility.
At the same board meeting, the board approved the purchase of 30.2 acres of property on the west side of Westlake Drive, north of Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
The acreage will cost $1.8 million, and the location will be the site of the new Oakhurst Community College Center, pending close of escrow. The center is currently in portable buildings.
