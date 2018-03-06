'We Band Together': Central, Kingsburg, Stoneman Douglas students play Carnegie Hall

Student musicians from Central High School in Fresno and Kingsburg High School took the stage Tuesday at Carnegie Hall in New York City, joining musicians from four other high schools – including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, where two student musicians were among 17 people killed in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day.
Central High students created the motto, "We Band Together," that was included on commemorative T-shirts presented to the Florida students. The logos of the three California schools – Central, Kingsburg and James C. Enochs High School in Modesto – and Stoneman Douglas also were included in the design.
The four schools were among six invited to perform in the New York Wind Band Festival at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday.
Stoneman Douglas band director Alex Kaminsky told the California students how much their support has meant to the Florida students.
"Right now, seeing the faces of so many band friends from across the country, it just means a lot," he said during a rehearsal. "It's been tough, but music is the bond that holds us together."
