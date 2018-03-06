Stoneman Douglas High School band director Alex Kaminsky thanks wind ensemble students from Fresno's Central High School for their support after the mass shootings in Florida. Central High students were visiting to Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2018. Central High School Central High School
Stoneman Douglas High School band director Alex Kaminsky thanks wind ensemble students from Fresno's Central High School for their support after the mass shootings in Florida. Central High students were visiting to Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2018. Central High School Central High School

Education

'We Band Together': Central, Kingsburg, Stoneman Douglas students play Carnegie Hall

The Fresno Bee

March 06, 2018 05:04 PM

Student musicians from Central High School in Fresno and Kingsburg High School took the stage Tuesday at Carnegie Hall in New York City, joining musicians from four other high schools – including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, where two student musicians were among 17 people killed in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day.

Central High students created the motto, "We Band Together," that was included on commemorative T-shirts presented to the Florida students. The logos of the three California schools – Central, Kingsburg and James C. Enochs High School in Modesto – and Stoneman Douglas also were included in the design.

The four schools were among six invited to perform in the New York Wind Band Festival at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday.

Carnegie18.jpg
Student musicians from Central High School in Fresno at the entrance to Carnegie Hall in New York City, where they performed Tuesday in the New York Wind Band Festival.
Robert Perez Central High School

Stoneman Douglas band director Alex Kaminsky told the California students how much their support has meant to the Florida students.

"Right now, seeing the faces of so many band friends from across the country, it just means a lot," he said during a rehearsal. "It's been tough, but music is the bond that holds us together."

