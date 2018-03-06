'We Band Together': Central, Kingsburg, Stoneman Douglas students play Carnegie Hall

SHARE COPY LINK Stoneman Douglas High School band director Alex Kaminsky thanks wind ensemble students from Fresno's Central High School for their support after the mass shootings in Florida. Central High students were visiting to Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2018. Central High School Central High School

Stoneman Douglas High School band director Alex Kaminsky thanks wind ensemble students from Fresno's Central High School for their support after the mass shootings in Florida. Central High students were visiting to Carnegie Hall, March 6, 2018. Central High School Central High School