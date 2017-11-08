Fresno Unified and community partners putting glasses on students in need

More Videos 2:08 Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session Pause 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 2:04 Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design 0:25 Unconsciousness man gets help at Fresno underpass 7:21 YHS homecoming parade 1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 0:59 Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets 0:36 Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 0:46 Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake" 1:07 Sheriff's detective accused in fatal shooting of colleague 'very nervous' before August arraignment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation's vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all students referred and glasses for those who need them. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot, all for free. The program targets students who did not pass their school's vision screening.

