Fresno Unified and community partners putting glasses on students in need

More Videos

Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session 2:08

Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session

Pause
Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design 2:04

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design

Unconsciousness man gets help at Fresno underpass 0:25

Unconsciousness man gets help at Fresno underpass

YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets 0:59

Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets

Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 0:36

Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake' 0:46

Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake"

Sheriff's detective accused in fatal shooting of colleague 'very nervous' before August arraignment 1:07

Sheriff's detective accused in fatal shooting of colleague 'very nervous' before August arraignment

  • Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

    The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all students referred and glasses for those who need them. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot, all for free. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.

The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all students referred and glasses for those who need them. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot, all for free. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.
The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all students referred and glasses for those who need them. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot, all for free. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.

Education

Fresno Unified and community partners putting glasses on students in need

Fresno Bee Staff

November 08, 2017 2:21 PM

The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning to dispense free eye examinations and glasses.

Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all referred students and glasses for those who need them – all for free. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.

“If students are having trouble with their vision then they’re likely having trouble learning and reading. See 2 Succeed provides targeted students with crucial eye care and has been proven to get kids back in class and excited to learn,” said FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session 2:08

Fresno Unified press conference gets heated after latest contract negotiating session

Pause
Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design 2:04

Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design

Unconsciousness man gets help at Fresno underpass 0:25

Unconsciousness man gets help at Fresno underpass

YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets 0:59

Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes for pets

Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 0:36

Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 'Awake' 0:46

Star Wars: The Last Jedi "Awake"

Sheriff's detective accused in fatal shooting of colleague 'very nervous' before August arraignment 1:07

Sheriff's detective accused in fatal shooting of colleague 'very nervous' before August arraignment

  • Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

    The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning. Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all students referred and glasses for those who need them. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot, all for free. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

View More Video