Fresno Unified and community partners putting glasses on students in need

The Tzu-Chi Buddhist Foundation’s vision mobile unit visited Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno on Wednesday morning to dispense free eye examinations and glasses.
Fresno Unified is partnering with the foundation, CalViva Health and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to provide a comprehensive vision exam to all referred students and glasses for those who need them – all for free. The See 2 Succeed program provides an optometrist who conducts a full eye exam and prescribes glasses on the spot. The program targets students who did not pass their school’s vision screening.
“If students are having trouble with their vision then they’re likely having trouble learning and reading. See 2 Succeed provides targeted students with crucial eye care and has been proven to get kids back in class and excited to learn,” said FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.
Comments