Education

California community colleges officials appeal for permanent solution to DACA

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2017 9:33 PM

The California Community Colleges Board of Governors voted unanimously on Monday to call on Congress to find a permanent solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

There are currently tens of thousands of DACA recipients enrolled in a California community college, according to a news release.

In a meeting before the vote, the board cited a study showing how the deportation of DACA recipients would cost the U.S. more than $10 billion in economic losses over 10 years.

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office stated it remains committed to serving and supporting all students, regardless of immigration status.

On Sept. 5, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for the phasing out of the program, affecting more than 800,000 young immigrants in America. Sessions called for Congress to find a legislative solution within the next six months to replace the program.

