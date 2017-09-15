Later start time at California middle and high schools falls short in Legislature

2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall Pause

1:09 Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote

0:18 Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up

1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

1:49 It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty

0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

1:07 Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD