Later start time at California middle and high schools falls short in Legislature

More Videos

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 2:01

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall

Pause
Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote 1:09

Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 1:12

Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook'

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty 1:49

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD 1:07

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

  • Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

    Davis eighth-grader Susannah Costello, 14, explains why she prefers the later start time at Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High School.

Davis eighth-grader Susannah Costello, 14, explains why she prefers the later start time at Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High School. Loretta Kalb The Sacramento Bee
Davis eighth-grader Susannah Costello, 14, explains why she prefers the later start time at Ralph Waldo Emerson Junior High School. Loretta Kalb The Sacramento Bee

Education

Later start time at California middle and high schools falls short in Legislature

By Taryn Luna and Christopher Cadelago

tluna@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 11:57 AM

California lawmakers have rejected a bill to delay school start times, but the measure will likely resurface in January.

Senate Bill 328 would have pushed back the beginning of the school day to 8:30 a.m. for middle and high school students at public and charter schools across the state.

But the measure faltered badly in the Assembly late Thursday, and it’s author, Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, said Friday that he was giving up for the year. “It’s coming back in January.” he said.

Portantino introduced the bill to offset sleep deprivation among young people, which studies have linked to tardiness, bad grades and depression. He’s cited an American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement that says delaying school start times is an effective countermeasure to chronic sleep loss and offers physical, mental and academic benefits to students.

The California School Boards Association, the leading opponent of the bill, argues that local school boards should be in control of start times and that a one-size-fits-all approach will not work for all 3,000 secondary schools in the state. The association says the bill will increase the need for supervision before school, create hardships for working families and wreak havoc on schools that purposely stagger start times to meet student demand for bus transportation. Rural districts could apply for a waiver to postpone implementation.

Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall

View More Video