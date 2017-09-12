Fresno State launches institute funded by Measure C to study transportation problems

Fresno State announced the opening this fall of a new Transportation Institute financed with nearly $3 million in Measure C funds to train students and do research on regional transportation issues.
The university marked the institute's start with a reception Tuesday in the Henry Madden Library.
The institute will allow students to work with professors, urban planners and engineers on research, the planning process, grant writing and city government, said Mike Leonardo, director of the Fresno County Transportation Authority. The authority oversees Measure C, the half-cent sales tax measure aimed at improving transportation throughout Fresno County.
The Fresno State Transportation Institute is a collaboration between the 15 cities within Fresno County and Fresno State’s Lyles College of Engineering, Craig School of Business and College of Social Sciences, the university said. It will open in a temporary space adjacent to the university's Engineering East building.
The institute will be staffed by faculty fellows, student researchers and post-doctoral researchers, the university said. The Lyles College has begun a search to add two new tenure-track faculty members focusing on high-speed rail, freight transportation, air transportation or transportation safety.
Comments