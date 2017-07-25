KMPH Fox 26 weather and co-anchor Kopi Sotiropulos reads to kids at the Sunnyside Regional Library as part of the Lunch at the Library program Tuesday afternoon, July 25, 2017 in Fresno.
Education

Kopi gets kids into reading with library lunchtime session

Fresno Bee Staff

July 25, 2017 2:50 PM

KMPH Fox 26 weatherman and co-anchor Kopi Sotiropulos got the kids involved Tuesday as he read “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” during a noontime event at Sunnyside Regional Library.

Sotiropulos, wearing one of his trademark wild shirts, folded life lessons into his time spent with the kids and had a lot of fun. “Be silly like Kopi,” he asked the children during a repeat-after-me session that emphasized the importance of reading.

EPZ KOPI 02
Kopi Sotiropulos acts out part of “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs.”
He’ll be back again with kids this week, reprising his reading at noon Thursday at Sanger Branch Library.

It’s part of the Lunch at the Library program that offers a free meal for all children ages 1 to 18. For more information about library programs, services and branch hours, go to www.fresnolibrary.org or call 559-600-7323 (READ).

