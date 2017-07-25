Kopi gets kids into reading with library lunchtime session

KMPH Fox 26 weatherman and co-anchor Kopi Sotiropulos got the kids involved Tuesday as he read “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” during a noontime event at Sunnyside Regional Library.
Sotiropulos, wearing one of his trademark wild shirts, folded life lessons into his time spent with the kids and had a lot of fun. “Be silly like Kopi,” he asked the children during a repeat-after-me session that emphasized the importance of reading.
He’ll be back again with kids this week, reprising his reading at noon Thursday at Sanger Branch Library.
It’s part of the Lunch at the Library program that offers a free meal for all children ages 1 to 18. For more information about library programs, services and branch hours, go to www.fresnolibrary.org or call 559-600-7323 (READ).
Join The Bee’s Facebook community to watch the fun at Sunnyside library.
Comments