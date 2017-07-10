Celebrated Clovis high school tech program secures it future with new state law

Clovis’ celebrated Center for Advanced Research and Technology, which provides career technical education for high school students in Fresno and Clovis, will no longer have to seek state approval every five years to continue operating.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday signed bipartisan legislation pushed by local legislators granting a permanent charter to the school, known widely as CART.
The school, founded in 2000 as a joint project of Fresno and Clovis unified school districts, has been required to seek a new charter every five years for the career technical education program for high school juniors and seniors. In the program, students spend half the day at their home school and half a day at CART, located at Clovis and Santa Ana avenues.
CART is nationally recognized and has had visitors from all over the world come to observe the program.
The legislation, Assembly Bill 760, was introduced by Assemblymen Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, and Jim Patterson, R-Clovis.
The previous five-year support legislation expired on July 1. The school districts will no longer have to get an exemption every five years. Under a 2008 law, CART was required to have a “sunset clause” on its charter because its educational structure was considered unique.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
