U.S. Senate chaplain tells Fresno Pacific graduates to ‘refuse failure’

More than 470 graduates walked across the stage at the Selland Arena on Saturday during Fresno Pacific University’s commencement.
About 200 students were from the undergraduate program, 130 from the bachelor’s degree completion program, 127 from the graduate program and 18 from the Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary.
U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black, who gave the commencement speech, urged graduates not to give up easily on anything in life. “I see failure as a stepping stone for success,” Black told graduates. “With Jesus, failure is not an option.”
Black is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral with ministry and psychology doctorates. “I want you, as you graduate today, to refuse failure,” he said. “As long as you keep trying, you have not failed.”
The commencement ceremony was also FPU president Richard Kriegbaum’s last. It was announced in January that Joseph Jones would take over as president beginning July 1.
