May 05, 2017 3:18 PM

Listen to young authors from Fresno schools share their award-winning work

Fresno Bee Staff

More than 1,300 Fresno County elementary and middle school students presented original writing at the Young Authors’ Faire on May 4.

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosted the event at the Fresno Fairgrounds, inviting 45 schools to participate.

The event honored students with awards in nonfiction and fiction writing, as well as poetry and narrative writing, and illustration. A playlist of the award-winning authors is available below.

Listen to more of their work here.

A story of defeating cancer at the Young Authors' Faire

