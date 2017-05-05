Listen to young authors from Fresno schools share their award-winning work

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:28 A story of defeating cancer at the Young Authors' Faire Pause 2:41 Sunnyside High students and staff shave their heads to benefit cancer research 1:13 How to properly secure a life vest 1:44 Fresno police seek Rite Aid thief who pepper-sprayed employee 1:13 How to secure a life vest 2:38 Fresno mayor, police chief speak about arrest of Deputy Chief Keith Foster 0:32 Getaway truck drags robbery victim in Madera Ranchos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 0:58 One vehicle accident on 168 leaves two dead Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Soren Jacobsen, a sixth grade student at Liddell Elementary, shares his story of defeating cancer, for which he won Exemplary Middle School Poem or Narrative at the Fresno County Young Authors' Faire on Thursday, May 4. Fresno County Office of Education