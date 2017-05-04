Mt. Whitney High student threatens to shoot up school, is arrested by police

A 15-year-old Mt. Whitney student was arrested Thursday afternoon after making threats to shoot up the school.
Visalia police Sgt. Jon Pree said the student was not in possession of a weapon and did not have immediate access to a weapon. He was identified by a Youth Services Officer at Mt. Whitney and arrested after an investigation. He was later booked at the juvenile detention facility.
Pree said threats made to the safety of a school are taken seriously and will be investigated and prosecuted as allowed by law.
