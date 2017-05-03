Scholarship honors former Collegian editor Anthony Marquez

Fresno State is establishing the Anthony Marquez Memorial Journalism Award, an annual scholarship for managing editors of the university newspaper.
Marquez served as Los Angeles bureau chief for The Associated Press. He died Feb. 9 because of complications from cancer. He was 55.
His core beliefs and skills in journalism and management were shaped by his time as managing editor of The Collegian, Fresno State's student-run newspaper.
Scholarship fund donations can be made via check to the Fresno State Foundation. The memo line should state: In memory of Anthony Marquez.
Send mailed contributions to Fresno State College of Arts and Humanities Development Office, 2380 E. Keats Ave., M/S MB99, Fresno, CA 93740.
Marquez graduated from Fresno State in 1985 with a degree in mass communication and journalism. He wrote for The Collegian and for its supplement La Voz de Aztlan, the Chicano student newspaper. After earning a master's degree at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism, Marquez embarked on a three-decade professional career.
A public gathering to celebrate Marquez's life is planned in Los Angeles in late spring or early summer.
