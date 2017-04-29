Carden School, Sanger High students take top prizes at California science fair

10 central San Joaquin Valley students won awards at the 66th annual California State Science Fair held April 24-25 in Los Angeles.
More than 900 students and about 400 schools participated. Award prizes totaled about $60,000.
Two Valley students won first-place awards: eighth-grader Marrin Nerenberg of Carden School of Fresno; and Sanger High senior Titus Patton.
Third place went to Anna Rioux, an eighth-grader at St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School in Hanford.
Three students earned fourth-place awards: Japnoor Kaur, an eighth-grader at Quail Lake Environmental Charter School in Sanger Unified; Liliana Torres, a seventh-grader at Sanger Academy Charter School; and Kirsten Killian, an eighth-grader at Three Rivers Union School.
Four students earned fifth-place awards: Jonathan Inouye of University High School; Isabella Worley, a sixth-grader at Quail Lake; Sophia Brodish, a junior at Buchanan High; and Atticus Humphrey, a junior at Sanger High.
Court Schools spaghetti feed set
The Fresno County Court Schools PTA’s annual Spaghetti Luncheon fundraiser is May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fresno County Plaza Ballroom, 2220 Tulare St. Tickets are $10.
The funds raised during the luncheon will go toward scholarships, enrichment programs and other educational programs for students at Alice M. Worsley School. About 400 students are served through programs offered by the Fresno County Court Schools, which is operated by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.
For more information, call FCSS at 559-265-3000.
Visalia elementary gets $15,000 grant
Shannon Ranch Elementary in Visalia is one of 20 schools statewide awarded a state grant to support after-school programs and extracurricular activities.
The school was awarded $15,000. Grants ranged from $5,000 to $25,000.
Central librarian national fellow
Central Unified Library Services supervisor Janet Wile is one of 22 new Lilead Fellows, a national program. Wile and her Lilead colleagues will meet for a three-day Summer Institute in Norfolk, Va., in July. The fellowship runs through June 2018.
