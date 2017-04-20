California State University cannot justify administrative growth, manager raises, audit says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause 1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says 1:13 An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee 2:03 Police Chief Dyer honors the four victims of Fresno shootings 1:21 Family remembers Mark Gassett after Tuesday shooting 1:24 In wake of the deadly shooting rampage, Catholic Charities receives $15,000 donation 1:33 African lion cub, Kijani, is a bundle of energy at Fresno Chaffee Zoo 1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Monique Graham, a fourth-year communications and dance major at Sacramento State, is $40,000 in debt from student loans. She explains how one proposal by Assembly Democrats' would help her. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com