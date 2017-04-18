Calling all future attorneys: Fresno Unified to revive law pathway at Bullard High

Bullard High School is reviving a program that aims to prepare students interested in pursuing a legal career.
The law and civil justice pathway was originally launched at Bullard High in 2006 in an attempt to make it Fresno Unified’s “first law magnet school.” But the program was ultimately shuttered: a courtroom was built at the school, but the curriculum lacked support.
“The program completely flopped. It absolutely failed,” Fresno Unified school board president Brooke Ashjian said. “They funded buildings, but not curriculum, and they didn’t have community support.”
The renewed program is being viewed as both a career-technical option and as a launching pad for students pursuing law school or other criminal justice fields. Students will be able to graduate with the qualifications to work as legal clerks, foster care workers and social and human service assistants.
“It’s a high-bred approach to giving basic life skills that you can take anywhere with you, regardless of what career you choose,” Ashjian said.
The district will unveil the program at a news conference at Bullard High at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
