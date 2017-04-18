Sacramento City Unified taps Fresno administrator as next superintendent

Sacramento school trustees have named Fresno school administrator Jorge Aguilar as the next head of the Sacramento City Unified School District.
Aguilar, 44, has served as the associate superintendent for equity and access at the Fresno Unified School District since 2009. Aguilar previously directed the Center for Educational Partnerships at the University of California, Merced.
The Sacramento City Unified board still must approve terms of Aguilar’s contract, district spokesman Alex Barrios said Tuesday. If confirmed, Aguilar would begin July 1.
José L. Banda, hired nearly three years ago to run the Sacramento district, will remain as its superintendent until his contact expires on June 30, the district has announced.
Based on state enrollment data, Fresno Unified is the fourth largest district in California, serving 73,356 students. Sacramento City Unified is smaller, with 46,815.
Aguilar’s position in Fresno was newly created in 2009 after a district controversy in which a math teacher allegedly changed an F to an A for a high school football player, according to The Fresno Bee. Fresno superintendent Michael Hanson said he created Aguilar’s role to guarantee equal access to education for all students and identify barriers that prevent students from graduating on time.
Aguilar has a degree in Latin American Studies and Spanish and Portuguese from UC Berkeley, as well as a law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. He grew up in Parlier, a small rural community southeast of Fresno.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Loretta Kalb: 916-321-1073, @LorettaSacBee
Comments