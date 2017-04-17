Fresno High School exhibit to showcase 200 photographs of the Holocaust

Fresno High School will showcase 200 exclusive photographs of the Holocaust during “The Courage to Remember” exhibition starting Thursday.
The memorial exhibition, produced by the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, will provide insight into the Holocaust. The exhibition will feature four themes – Nazi Germany, 1933-1938; Moving Toward the “Final Solution,” 1939-1941; Annihilation in Nazi-Occupied Europe, 1941-1945; and Liberation – Building New Lives.
The event will be in the school’s library and is open to the public and school groups by appointment. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and April 24-28.
For more information contact Sue Navarro at 559-457-2861 or sue.navarro@fresnounified.org.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
