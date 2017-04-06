Bathroom graffiti threatens to ‘shoot up’ Central High’s east campus; second such threat this week

Fresno police officers are patrolling Central High School’s east campus after a threat was found written in the boys’ bathroom on Thursday.
Someone had written in crayon plans regarding “shooting up East,” according to Central Unified spokeswoman Sonja Dosti.
The school is asking students for tips on who may have written the message, and has notified parents about the situation.
“We’re confident that the staff and students are safe in light of our increased administration, as well as law enforcement,” Dosti said.
The incident marked the second time this week that a threat has been written in a Central High bathroom.
On Wednesday, a 14-year-old female student at Central High’s west campus was arrested for allegedly writing a threatening message on a girls bathroom wall.
Sheriff’s deputies were still patrolling that campus Thursday.
“We’re hoping the big message that we can get out there is to inform parents when their kids make these types of statements – even if they’re doing it in jest and think it’s a prank – the consequences are huge and lifelong,” Dosti said. “These are felony charges.”
Last year, Central Unified joined Fresno Unified in a public service announcement to urge students of the dangers of making such threats, after a string of empty social media threats to “shoot up” local schools.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
