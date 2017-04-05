Education

April 5, 2017 3:36 PM

'Collegian Day' proclaimed to honor Fresno State's student newspaper

Fresno Bee Staff

Thursday will be officially proclaimed to be “The Collegian Day” by the Fresno City Council to honor Fresno State’s student-run newspaper and its recent strong showing in collegiate journalism competitions.

Councilman Paul Caprioglio will bring the proclamation to recognize The Collegian’s staff after it captured 18 awards at the California Collegiate Media Association’s statewide contest. Last year, The Collegian won 14 awards and also earned a City Council proclamation.

The Collegian is led by editor-in-chief Diana Giraldo.

