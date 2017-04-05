Central High’s west campus on alert because of threatening graffiti

Central High School’s west campus has extra staff and law enforcement on alert Wednesday morning after a threatening message was found written on a girls’ bathroom wall, Central Unified School District announced.
The school is in session Wednesday, the district said. In a message posted Tuesday night on its Facebook page, the district said the school is on “high alert” and that the additional personnel “will be very visible to make sure students and staff are safe on campus.”
School administrators were made aware of the graffiti message Tuesday afternoon, according to the district.
Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti described the message as “a general threat of violence” that “did not target any specific person or group. It is something we (the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office) and the school district are taking seriously.”
Botti added there was nothing to indicate an imminent threat and said it was otherwise business as usual on the campus.
A school resource deputy is on the campus, as normal, and another deputy is on standby to check with school officials.
