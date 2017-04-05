Central High’s west campus on alert because of threatening graffiti

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges Pause

1:02 Clovis High's James Patrick winningest baseball coach

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

1:36 Ex-Clovis High baseball players send their congrats to James Patrick

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State