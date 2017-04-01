Fresno students design robots that battle other robots, travel mazes

Robots of all shapes and sizes were put to the test Saturday at the 10th annual Middle School Tournament of Technology at Rutherford B. Gaston Middle School.
A record 641 Fresno Unified students participated in the technology-based competition, vying in 14 events in three categories: robotics, video production and design.
The BattleBots category pitted robots armed with “weapons” (typically, large forks) to pop the balloons of their opponent, while trying to protect their own balloon and not be pushed off the playing field.
Students used design software and 3D printers to build race cars and bridges and Mindstorm Robot Kits to build robots that can navigate mazes and battle other robots.
“The Tournament of Technology gives students a chance to compete in an exciting and fun atmosphere, encourages them to learn new skills, and builds a great tech foundation for high school and beyond,” said Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson.
Comments